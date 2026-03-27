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Derrick Jones Jr.
Los Angeles Clippers

Derrick Jones Jr.

Los Angeles Clippers • #5 SF

Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Play Pacers On March 27

Derrick Jones Jr. and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Indiana Pacers on Friday, March 27. Jones' points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones put up two points and seven rebounds in his most recent action, a 119-94 win over the Raptors on March 25. Jones is averaging 10.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Pacers are allowing 120.7 points per game, which ranks 26th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Derrick Jones Jr.

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