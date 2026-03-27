Derrick Jones Jr. And Clippers Play Pacers On March 27

Jones put up two points and seven rebounds in his most recent action, a 119-94 win over the Raptors on March 25. Jones is averaging 10.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Pacers are allowing 120.7 points per game, which ranks 26th in the league.

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