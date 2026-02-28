Derik Queen And Pelicans Square Off Against Jazz On Feb. 28

Last time out on Feb. 26, Queen recorded seven points and seven rebounds in a 129-118 win over the Jazz. Queen leads his squad in both rebounds (7.3 per game) and assists (4.0), and averages 12.1 points. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, giving up 125.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.