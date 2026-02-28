FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Derik Queen
New Orleans Pelicans

Derik Queen

New Orleans Pelicans • #22 C

Derik Queen And Pelicans Square Off Against Jazz On Feb. 28

Derik Queen and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Feb. 28. Queen's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 26, Queen recorded seven points and seven rebounds in a 129-118 win over the Jazz. Queen leads his squad in both rebounds (7.3 per game) and assists (4.0), and averages 12.1 points. At the other end, he puts up 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, giving up 125.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

