Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Square Off Against Raptors In Game 2

In his last game, a 126-113 win over the Raptors on April 18, Schroder tallied two points. Schroder averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Raptors are conceding 111.8 points per game, which ranks ninth in the league.

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