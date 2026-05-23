Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Play Knicks In Game 3
Dennis Schroder and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the New York Knicks Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday, May 23. Schroder's points prop was 5.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on May 21, Schroder put up four points in a 109-93 loss to the Knicks. Schroder averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Knicks are surrendering 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.