Dennis Schroder And Cavaliers Play Knicks In Game 3

Last time out on May 21, Schroder put up four points in a 109-93 loss to the Knicks. Schroder averaged 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are surrendering 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.