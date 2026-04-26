Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Play Spurs In Game 4

Avdija totaled 19 points, six rebounds and nine assists in his most recent action, a 120-108 loss to the Spurs on April 24. Avdija averaged 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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