Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Play Spurs In Game 4
Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers play the San Antonio Spurs Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 26. Avdija's points prop was 23.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Avdija totaled 19 points, six rebounds and nine assists in his most recent action, a 120-108 loss to the Spurs on April 24. Avdija averaged 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are averaging 111.5 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.