Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Play Spurs In Game 3

Last time out on April 21, Avdija posted 14 points in a 106-103 win over the Spurs. Avdija averaged 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the league in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.