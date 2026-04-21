Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Play Spurs In Game 2

Avdija put up 30 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in his most recent appearance, a 111-98 loss to the Spurs on April 19. Avdija averaged 24.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.5 points per contest.

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