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Deni Avdija
Portland Trail Blazers

Deni Avdija

Portland Trail Blazers • #8 SF

Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Play Mavericks On March 27

Deni Avdija and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, March 27. Avdija's points prop was 24.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 130-99 win over the Bucks on March 25, Avdija totaled 18 points and seven assists. Avdija paces his squad in both points (23.9 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 6.9 boards. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 119.3 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Deni Avdija

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