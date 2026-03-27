Deni Avdija And Trail Blazers Play Mavericks On March 27

In his last appearance, a 130-99 win over the Bucks on March 25, Avdija totaled 18 points and seven assists. Avdija paces his squad in both points (23.9 per game) and assists (6.7), and averages 6.9 boards. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 119.3 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

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