DeMar DeRozan And Kings Face Rockets On Feb. 25

DeRozan totaled 19 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks in his last action, a 123-114 win over the Grizzlies on Feb. 23. DeRozan leads his team in points per contest (18.6), and averages 3.1 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 109.4 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.