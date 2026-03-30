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Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers

Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers • #5 C

Deandre Ayton And Lakers Face Wizards On March 30

Deandre Ayton and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Washington Wizards on Monday, March 30. Ayton's points prop was 14.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 116-99 win over the Nets on March 27, Ayton put up nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Ayton leads his team in rebounding (8.3 per game), and averages 12.3 points and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 124 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Deandre Ayton

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