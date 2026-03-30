Deandre Ayton And Lakers Face Wizards On March 30

In his most recent appearance, a 116-99 win over the Nets on March 27, Ayton put up nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Ayton leads his team in rebounding (8.3 per game), and averages 12.3 points and 0.8 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 124 points per contest.

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