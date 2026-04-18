Deandre Ayton And Lakers Square Off Against Rockets In Game 1

Ayton totaled 22 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in his most recent appearance, a 131-107 win over the Jazz on April 12. Ayton averaged 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game during the regular season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 110 points per contest.

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