Deandre Ayton And Lakers Face Nets On March 27

Ayton tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds in his most recent action, a 113-110 loss to the Pistons on March 23. Ayton is tops on his team in rebounding (8.3 per game), and averages 12.4 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Nets rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.7 points per game.

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