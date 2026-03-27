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Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers

Deandre Ayton

Los Angeles Lakers • #5 C

Deandre Ayton And Lakers Face Nets On March 27

Deandre Ayton and the Los Angeles Lakers play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, March 27. Ayton's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ayton tallied 13 points and 10 rebounds in his most recent action, a 113-110 loss to the Pistons on March 23. Ayton is tops on his team in rebounding (8.3 per game), and averages 12.4 points and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Nets rank 16th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Deandre Ayton

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