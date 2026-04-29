Dean Wade And Cavaliers Square Off Against Raptors In Game 5

Last time out on April 26, Wade put up seven points in a 93-89 loss to the Raptors. Wade averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 111.8 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense ninth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.