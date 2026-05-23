Dean Wade And Cavaliers Face Knicks In Game 3
Dean Wade and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the New York Knicks Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday, May 23. Wade's points prop was 3.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Wade tallied three points in his most recent action, a 109-93 loss to the Knicks on May 21. Wade averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Knicks are conceding 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.