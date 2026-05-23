Dean Wade And Cavaliers Face Knicks In Game 3

Wade tallied three points in his most recent action, a 109-93 loss to the Knicks on May 21. Wade averaged 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are conceding 110.1 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

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