FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Dean Wade
Cleveland Cavaliers

Dean Wade

Cleveland Cavaliers • #32 PF

Dean Wade And Cavaliers Square Off Against Bucks On Feb. 25

Dean Wade and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Wade's points prop was 5.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 109-94 win over the Knicks on Feb. 24, Wade tallied 11 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Wade is averaging 5.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are conceding 115.4 points per contest, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dean Wade

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Cleveland CavaliersRecent Cleveland Cavaliers Player News

View All Cleveland Cavaliers Player News