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De'Anthony Melton
Golden State Warriors

De'Anthony Melton

Golden State Warriors • #8 PG

De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Face Wizards On March 27

De'Anthony Melton and the Golden State Warriors play the Washington Wizards on Friday, March 27. Melton's points prop was 17.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 109-106 win over the Nets on March 25, Melton put up 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Melton is averaging 13.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 123.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
De'Anthony Melton

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