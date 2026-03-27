De'Anthony Melton And Warriors Face Wizards On March 27

In his most recent appearance, a 109-106 win over the Nets on March 25, Melton put up 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Melton is averaging 13.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 123.9 points per contest.

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