De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Square Off Against Trail Blazers In Game 2
De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Tuesday, April 21. Fox's points prop was 16.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Fox totaled 17 points and eight assists in his last action, a 111-98 win over the Trail Blazers on April 19. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Trail Blazers rank 16th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.8 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.