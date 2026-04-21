De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Square Off Against Trail Blazers In Game 2

Fox totaled 17 points and eight assists in his last action, a 111-98 win over the Trail Blazers on April 19. Fox averaged 18.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Trail Blazers rank 16th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.8 points per contest.

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