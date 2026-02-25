FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs

De'Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs • #4 PG

De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Play Raptors On Feb. 25

De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Fox's points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 23, Fox posted 10 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 114-103 win over the Pistons. Fox is averaging 19.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 111.8 points per game against the Raptors, which ranks their defense seventh in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
De'Aaron Fox

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

San Antonio SpursRecent San Antonio Spurs Player News

View All San Antonio Spurs Player News