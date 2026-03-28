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De'Aaron Fox
San Antonio Spurs

De'Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs • #4 PG

De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Play Bucks On March 28

De'Aaron Fox and the San Antonio Spurs play the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, March 28. Fox's points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 23, Fox posted 14 points and six assists in a 136-111 win over the Heat. Fox is averaging 18.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.6 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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