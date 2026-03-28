De'Aaron Fox And Spurs Play Bucks On March 28

Last time out on March 23, Fox posted 14 points and six assists in a 136-111 win over the Heat. Fox is averaging 18.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.6 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the NBA in points allowed.

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