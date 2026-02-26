FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Danny Wolf And Nets Play Spurs On Feb. 26

Danny Wolf and the Brooklyn Nets play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, Feb. 26. Wolf's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 24, Wolf posted four points in a 123-114 loss to the Mavericks. Wolf is averaging 8.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are giving up 111.8 points per game, which ranks seventh in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

