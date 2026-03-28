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Daniss Jenkins
Detroit Pistons

Daniss Jenkins

Detroit Pistons • #24 PG

Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Face Timberwolves On March 28

Daniss Jenkins and the Detroit Pistons play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, March 28. Jenkins' points prop was 16.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Jenkins put up 19 points and nine assists in his most recent game, a 129-108 win over the Pelicans on March 26. Jenkins is averaging 8.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are conceding 114.4 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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