Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Face Timberwolves On March 28

Jenkins put up 19 points and nine assists in his most recent game, a 129-108 win over the Pelicans on March 26. Jenkins is averaging 8.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are conceding 114.4 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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