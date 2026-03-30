Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Face Thunder On March 30

Jenkins had 13 points, eight rebounds and four assists in his most recent appearance, a 109-87 win over the Timberwolves on March 28. Jenkins is averaging 8.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 107.6 points per game.

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