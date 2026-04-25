Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Play Magic In Game 3

In his last game on April 22, Jenkins recorded four points in a 98-83 win over the Magic. Jenkins averaged 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Magic rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per game.

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