Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Play Magic In Game 3
Daniss Jenkins and the Detroit Pistons play the Orlando Magic Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Jenkins' points prop was 5.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
In his last game on April 22, Jenkins recorded four points in a 98-83 win over the Magic. Jenkins averaged 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Magic rank 13th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 115.1 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.