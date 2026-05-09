Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Face Cavaliers In Game 3

Jenkins put up 14 points, six rebounds and four assists in his most recent game, a 107-97 win over the Cavaliers on May 7. Jenkins averaged 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per game.

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