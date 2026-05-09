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Daniss Jenkins
Detroit Pistons

Daniss Jenkins

Detroit Pistons • #24 PG

Daniss Jenkins And Pistons Face Cavaliers In Game 3

Daniss Jenkins and the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, May 9. Jenkins' points prop was 9.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Jenkins put up 14 points, six rebounds and four assists in his most recent game, a 107-97 win over the Cavaliers on May 7. Jenkins averaged 9.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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