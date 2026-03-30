Cooper Flagg And Mavericks Take On Timberwolves On March 30

Last time out on March 27, Flagg put up 24 points and four steals in a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers. Flagg is tops on his team in points per game (20.4), and averages 6.6 boards and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.4 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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