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Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg

Dallas Mavericks • #32 SF

Cooper Flagg And Mavericks Take On Timberwolves On March 30

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, March 30. Flagg's points prop was 22.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 27, Flagg put up 24 points and four steals in a 100-93 win over the Trail Blazers. Flagg is tops on his team in points per game (20.4), and averages 6.6 boards and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.4 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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