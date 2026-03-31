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Cooper Flagg
Dallas Mavericks

Cooper Flagg

Dallas Mavericks • #32 SF

Cooper Flagg And Mavericks Play Bucks On March 31

Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks play the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, March 31. Flagg's points prop was 20.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 30, Flagg put up 12 points and two blocks in a 124-94 loss to the Timberwolves. Flagg paces his squad in points per game (20.3), and averages 6.5 boards and 4.6 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 116.9 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 21st in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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