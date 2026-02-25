FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Collin Murray-Boyles
Toronto Raptors

Collin Murray-Boyles

Toronto Raptors • #12 PF

Collin Murray-Boyles And Raptors Face Spurs On Feb. 25

Collin Murray-Boyles and the Toronto Raptors play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Murray-Boyles' points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 24, Murray-Boyles put up four points and two blocks in a 116-107 loss to the Thunder. Murray-Boyles is averaging 7.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.9 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Collin Murray-Boyles

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Toronto RaptorsRecent Toronto Raptors Player News

View All Toronto Raptors Player News