Collin Murray-Boyles And Raptors Take On Cavaliers In Game 6

In his last appearance, a 125-120 loss to the Cavaliers on April 29, Murray-Boyles put up eight points and two blocks. Murray-Boyles averaged 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are allowing 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

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