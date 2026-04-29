Collin Murray-Boyles And Raptors Face Cavaliers In Game 5

Last time out on April 26, Murray-Boyles recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in a 93-89 win over the Cavaliers. Murray-Boyles averaged 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Cavaliers are giving up 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.

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