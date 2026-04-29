Collin Murray-Boyles And Raptors Face Cavaliers In Game 5
Collin Murray-Boyles and the Toronto Raptors play the Cleveland Cavaliers Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, April 29. Murray-Boyles' points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on April 26, Murray-Boyles recorded 15 points, 10 rebounds and two steals in a 93-89 win over the Cavaliers. Murray-Boyles averaged 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Cavaliers are giving up 115.4 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.