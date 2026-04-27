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Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns

Collin Gillespie

Phoenix Suns • #12 PG

Collin Gillespie And Suns Square Off Against Thunder In Game 4

Collin Gillespie and the Phoenix Suns play the Oklahoma City Thunder Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 27. Gillespie's points prop was 8.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 25, Gillespie recorded seven points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 121-109 loss to the Thunder. Gillespie averaged 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Collin Gillespie

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