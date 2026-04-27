Collin Gillespie And Suns Square Off Against Thunder In Game 4

In his last game on April 25, Gillespie recorded seven points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a 121-109 loss to the Thunder. Gillespie averaged 12.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.9 points per game.

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