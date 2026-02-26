FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns

Collin Gillespie

Phoenix Suns • #12 PG

Collin Gillespie And Suns Square Off Against Lakers On Feb. 26

Collin Gillespie and the Phoenix Suns play the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, Feb. 26. Gillespie's points prop was 15.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Gillespie tallied 15 points in his last game, a 97-81 loss to the Celtics on Feb. 24. Gillespie is averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers are surrendering 115.9 points per game, which ranks 18th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Collin Gillespie

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Phoenix SunsRecent Phoenix Suns Player News

View All Phoenix Suns Player News