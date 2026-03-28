Collin Gillespie And Suns Square Off Against Jazz On March 28

In his most recent action, a 125-123 loss to the Nuggets on March 24, Gillespie totaled 11 points. Gillespie is averaging 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 125.3 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

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