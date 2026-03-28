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Collin Gillespie
Phoenix Suns

Collin Gillespie

Phoenix Suns • #12 PG

Collin Gillespie And Suns Square Off Against Jazz On March 28

Collin Gillespie and the Phoenix Suns play the Utah Jazz on Saturday, March 28. Gillespie's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 125-123 loss to the Nuggets on March 24, Gillespie totaled 11 points. Gillespie is averaging 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 125.3 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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