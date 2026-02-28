Cody Williams And Jazz Play Pelicans On Feb. 28

In his last game on Feb. 26, Williams put up six points in a 129-118 loss to the Pelicans. Williams is averaging 5.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 120.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.