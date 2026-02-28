FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Cody Williams
Utah Jazz

Cody Williams

Utah Jazz • #5 SG

Cody Williams And Jazz Play Pelicans On Feb. 28

Cody Williams and the Utah Jazz play the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, Feb. 28. Williams' points prop was 8.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 26, Williams put up six points in a 129-118 loss to the Pelicans. Williams is averaging 5.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 120.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cody Williams

