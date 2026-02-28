FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Coby White
Charlotte Hornets

Coby White

Charlotte Hornets • #3 PG

Coby White And Hornets Play Trail Blazers On Feb. 28

Coby White and the Charlotte Hornets play the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, Feb. 28. White's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 26, White put up seven points and six assists in a 133-109 win over the Pacers. White is averaging 18.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 118.2 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Coby White

