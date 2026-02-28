Coby White And Hornets Play Trail Blazers On Feb. 28

In his last game on Feb. 26, White put up seven points and six assists in a 133-109 win over the Pacers. White is averaging 18.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 118.2 points per game against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.