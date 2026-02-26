FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Coby White
Charlotte Hornets • #3 PG

Coby White And Hornets Square Off Against Pacers On Feb. 26

Coby White and the Charlotte Hornets play the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, Feb. 26. White's points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

White put up 10 points and four assists in his last action, a 131-99 win over the Bulls on Feb. 24. White is averaging 18.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are conceding 119.2 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

