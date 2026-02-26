CJ McCollum And Hawks Take On Wizards On Feb. 26

Last time out on Feb. 24, McCollum posted eight points in a 119-98 win over the Wizards. McCollum is averaging 18.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, giving up 122.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.