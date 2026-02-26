FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
C.J. McCollum
Atlanta Hawks

C.J. McCollum

Atlanta Hawks • #3 G

CJ McCollum And Hawks Take On Wizards On Feb. 26

CJ McCollum and the Atlanta Hawks play the Washington Wizards on Thursday, Feb. 26. McCollum's points prop was 19.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on Feb. 24, McCollum posted eight points in a 119-98 win over the Wizards. McCollum is averaging 18.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, giving up 122.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
C.J. McCollum

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Atlanta HawksRecent Atlanta Hawks Player News

View All Atlanta Hawks Player News