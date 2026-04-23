CJ McCollum And Hawks Play Knicks In Game 3

In his last appearance, a 107-106 win over the Knicks on April 20, McCollum put up 32 points, six assists and two steals. McCollum averaged 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 110.1 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

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