CJ McCollum And Hawks Face Knicks In Game 1
CJ McCollum and the Atlanta Hawks play the New York Knicks Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. McCollum's points prop was 17.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
McCollum totaled 29 points, four assists and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 124-102 win over the Cavaliers on April 10. McCollum averaged 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Knicks are conceding 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.