CJ McCollum And Hawks Face Knicks In Game 1

McCollum totaled 29 points, four assists and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 124-102 win over the Cavaliers on April 10. McCollum averaged 18.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Knicks are conceding 110.1 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

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