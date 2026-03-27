CJ McCollum And Hawks Play Celtics On March 27
CJ McCollum and the Atlanta Hawks play the Boston Celtics on Friday, March 27. McCollum's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 130-129 win over the Pistons on March 25, McCollum tallied 27 points and five assists. McCollum is averaging 18.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 107.0 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.