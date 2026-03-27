CJ McCollum And Hawks Play Celtics On March 27

In his last action, a 130-129 win over the Pistons on March 25, McCollum tallied 27 points and five assists. McCollum is averaging 18.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 107.0 points per contest.

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