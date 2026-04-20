Christian Braun And Nuggets Face Timberwolves In Game 2

In his last appearance, a 116-105 win over the Timberwolves on April 18, Braun had 12 points and eight rebounds. Braun averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.6 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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