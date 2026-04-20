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Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets

Christian Braun

Denver Nuggets SG

Christian Braun And Nuggets Face Timberwolves In Game 2

Christian Braun and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Monday, April 20. Braun's points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 116-105 win over the Timberwolves on April 18, Braun had 12 points and eight rebounds. Braun averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.6 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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