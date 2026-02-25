FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Christian Braun
Denver Nuggets

Christian Braun

Denver Nuggets SG

Christian Braun And Nuggets Play Celtics On Feb. 25

Christian Braun and the Denver Nuggets play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Braun's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 128-117 loss to the Warriors on Feb. 22, Braun tallied 18 points and two steals. Braun is averaging 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 107.6 points per contest against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Christian Braun

