Chet Holmgren And Thunder Square Off Against Suns In Game 1
Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Phoenix Suns Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Holmgren's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on April 8, Holmgren put up 30 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and four blocks in a 128-110 win over the Clippers. Holmgren averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Suns are giving up 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.