Chet Holmgren And Thunder Square Off Against Suns In Game 1

Last time out on April 8, Holmgren put up 30 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals and four blocks in a 128-110 win over the Clippers. Holmgren averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns are giving up 111.1 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

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