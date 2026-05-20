Chet Holmgren And Thunder Square Off Against Spurs In Game 2
Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the San Antonio Spurs Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Wednesday, May 20. Holmgren's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 122-115 loss to the Spurs on May 18, Holmgren totaled eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Holmgren averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game during the regular season.
The Spurs are allowing 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.