Chet Holmgren And Thunder Square Off Against Spurs In Game 2

In his last action, a 122-115 loss to the Spurs on May 18, Holmgren totaled eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Holmgren averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Spurs are allowing 111.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

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