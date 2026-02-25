Chet Holmgren And Thunder Square Off Against Pistons On Feb. 25

In his last game on Feb. 24, Holmgren recorded seven points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks in a 116-107 win over the Raptors. Holmgren paces his team in rebounding (8.8 per game), and averages 17.2 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.4 points per contest, which ranks third in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.