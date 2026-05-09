Chet Holmgren And Thunder Take On Lakers In Game 3

In his most recent action, a 125-107 win over the Lakers on May 7, Holmgren totaled 22 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Holmgren averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers rank 11th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.6 points per contest.

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