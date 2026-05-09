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Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City Thunder • #7 PF

Chet Holmgren And Thunder Take On Lakers In Game 3

Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, May 9. Holmgren's points prop was 16.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 125-107 win over the Lakers on May 7, Holmgren totaled 22 points, nine rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Holmgren averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Lakers rank 11th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chet Holmgren

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