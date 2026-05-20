Cason Wallace And Thunder Play Spurs In Game 2

In his last appearance, a 122-115 loss to the Spurs on May 18, Wallace totaled eight points, six rebounds and two steals. Wallace averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 111.5 points per contest against the Spurs, which ranks their defense eighth in the league in points allowed.

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