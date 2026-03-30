Cason Wallace And Thunder Take On Pistons On March 30

Last time out on March 29, Wallace put up five points in a 111-100 win over the Knicks. Wallace is averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 109.5 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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