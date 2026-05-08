Cason Wallace And Thunder Face Lakers In Game 2

Wallace had five points and three steals in his most recent action, a 108-90 win over the Lakers on May 5. Wallace averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 114.6 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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