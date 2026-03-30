Caris LeVert And Pistons Square Off Against Thunder On March 30

LeVert put up eight points, four assists and two blocks in his most recent game, a 109-87 win over the Timberwolves on March 28. LeVert is averaging 7.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.6 points per contest.

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