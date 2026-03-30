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Caris LeVert
Detroit Pistons

Caris LeVert

Detroit Pistons • #8 SG

Caris LeVert And Pistons Square Off Against Thunder On March 30

Caris LeVert and the Detroit Pistons play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, March 30. LeVert's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

LeVert put up eight points, four assists and two blocks in his most recent game, a 109-87 win over the Timberwolves on March 28. LeVert is averaging 7.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, conceding 107.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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