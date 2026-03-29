Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Face Warriors On March 29
Cameron Johnson and the Denver Nuggets play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, March 29. Johnson's points prop was 11.5 as of Sunday evening.
What It Means
Last time out on March 27, Johnson put up 12 points in a 135-129 win over the Jazz. Johnson is averaging 11.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Warriors are surrendering 114.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.