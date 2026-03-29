Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Face Warriors On March 29

Last time out on March 27, Johnson put up 12 points in a 135-129 win over the Jazz. Johnson is averaging 11.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors are surrendering 114.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the NBA.

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